First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

In other news, CEO Scott Staples sold 255,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $3,585,226.20. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $252,105.07. Insiders sold a total of 6,083,915 shares of company stock valued at $85,357,327 over the last three months.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.