First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE:FA opened at $19.01 on Monday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $21.37.

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $189,082.31. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 5,796,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $81,330,913.87. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,083,915 shares of company stock worth $85,357,327.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

