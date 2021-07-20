First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

FA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $19.01 on Monday. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $189,082.31. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $252,105.07. Insiders sold 6,083,915 shares of company stock worth $85,357,327 in the last three months.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

