First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
FA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $19.01 on Monday. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $21.37.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
