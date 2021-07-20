First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE FA opened at $19.01 on Monday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $21.37.

In other First Advantage news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $252,105.07. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 255,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $3,585,226.20. Insiders have sold a total of 6,083,915 shares of company stock valued at $85,357,327 over the last three months.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

