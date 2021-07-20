Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 19,898.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081,868 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.73. The company had a trading volume of 41,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,007. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

