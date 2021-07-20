Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter.

EFV traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. 2,258,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

