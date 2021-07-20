Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $271,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. 28,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

