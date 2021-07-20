Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,081 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of First Community worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Community during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in First Community by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Community by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Community alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. 7,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,195. The company has a market capitalization of $150.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.03. First Community Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.