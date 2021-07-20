Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,391 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $103.31. 4,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,625. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.