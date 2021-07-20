Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,520.50.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,496.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,411.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,586.53. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

