Financial Survey: AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) & NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 16.83% 15.15% 8.94% AudioEye -37.54% -86.08% -41.34%

34.6% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of AudioEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetEase and AudioEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $11.29 billion 6.66 $1.97 billion $2.76 40.67 AudioEye $20.48 million 8.03 -$7.16 million ($0.77) -19.58

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than AudioEye. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NetEase has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NetEase and AudioEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 9 0 2.90 AudioEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

NetEase presently has a consensus target price of $121.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. AudioEye has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.94%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than NetEase.

Summary

NetEase beats AudioEye on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subsidiary, NetEase is dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. The Innovative businesses and others segment offers other innovative services, including live video streaming, music streaming and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company was founded by Lei Ding in June 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc. provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as foreign, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

