FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

NYSE FBK traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. 1,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

