Faceter Price Down 35.3% This Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $967.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 35.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00046252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012336 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.28 or 0.00737507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

