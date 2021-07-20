Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.58.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $340.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,953,686. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.29. The company has a market capitalization of $966.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,374,320 shares of company stock valued at $782,290,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.