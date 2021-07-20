Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $336.95 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $955.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock worth $755,857,426. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

