F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Announces Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,536,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

