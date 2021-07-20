Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Exelon stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

