Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 366,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

