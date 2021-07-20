Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Evergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 69,974 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

