Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,579 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.64. 14,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $177.78 and a 1 year high of $246.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

