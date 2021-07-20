Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.8% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $88,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.34.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.52. The stock had a trading volume of 73,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

