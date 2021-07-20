Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5,779.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $41,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,430. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.76. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,065 shares of company stock worth $31,556,101 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.