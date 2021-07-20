Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.44. 55,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,536. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.90 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

