Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $119,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,701 shares of company stock worth $165,854,536 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,527.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,603.65. 15,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,426. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,480.69. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,659.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

