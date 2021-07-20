Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 52,324 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,324 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.96. 150,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276,684. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $250,880.00. Also, COO Charles R. Schwab sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $7,824,080.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,569,007 shares of company stock valued at $115,164,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

