Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $69,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.98. 44,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,694. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.31.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

