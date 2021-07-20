Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.57% of Everbridge worth $25,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Everbridge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after buying an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Everbridge by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after buying an additional 185,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Everbridge by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Everbridge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after buying an additional 128,914 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.54.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

