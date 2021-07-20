EventChain Price Tops $0.0197 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $614,528.12 and $15,308.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012194 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.77 or 0.00729004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

