Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

