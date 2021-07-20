Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report $688.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $690.23 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $527.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.38. The stock had a trading volume of 807,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,344. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.56. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

