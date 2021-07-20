Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 153,816 shares during the quarter. Euronav comprises approximately 1.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned about 0.34% of Euronav worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 380,053 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Euronav by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

NYSE EURN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 42,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.