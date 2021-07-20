Ether Zero (ETZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $225,818.34

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $225,818.34 and $9,644.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,794.12 or 0.06014779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00132177 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,243,610 coins and its circulating supply is 184,214,197 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

