Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essity AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $33.11 on Monday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.04.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

