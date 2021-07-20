Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.94

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.94 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 2260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

