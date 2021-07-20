Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.42-2.52 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE ELS traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.91. 827,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,250. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.