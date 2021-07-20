Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE ELS traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,071. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.19. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $80.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
