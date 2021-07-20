Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Announces Earnings Results

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $405.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

