Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $91.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.14. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $139,780,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $118,977,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,791,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 71.4% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,672,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $22,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $14,362,500.00. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,407. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

