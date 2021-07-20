Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $16.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.