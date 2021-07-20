Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

TSE:ABX opened at C$26.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.