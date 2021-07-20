Equal (EQL) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $378,484.31 and approximately $18,092.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Equal

Equal is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

