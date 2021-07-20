EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPR stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

