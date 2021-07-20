ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Sells $73,260.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PLUS traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 90,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

