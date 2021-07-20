Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Short Interest Update

Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EPGNY stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.80. Epigenomics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $159.16.

Epigenomics Company Profile

Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Its lead product is Epi proColon(R), a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in the United States, Europe, China. The company's products also include Hepatocellular carcinoma Blood Test, a blood test for cirrhotic patients at high-risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma; Epi proLung, a liquid biopsy test for lung cancer detection; and Epi BiSKit, a pre-analytical tool, which provides a set of reagents for the preparation of bisulfite-converted DNA.

