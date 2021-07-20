Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 141.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Enphase Energy worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $165.28 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,202 shares of company stock valued at $23,210,849. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

