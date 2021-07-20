Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Short Interest Down 39.4% in June

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 32.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 52.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enochian Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. 3,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.49. Enochian Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

