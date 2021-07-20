Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ENLV stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.