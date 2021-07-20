ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on E. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

E stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

