Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550.

ERF stock opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$9.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.26.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.7305176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -3.00%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

