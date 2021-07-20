Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,892 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 714,282 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of EXK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.78. 4,524,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,129. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

